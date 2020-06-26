3755 N. Wittfield St.

Amenities

3755 n. Whittfield st. / 4 Bedroom 2 Bath on 38th & Post Rd. - This great 4 bedroom house has just been updated with brand new flooring and new paint. This home is a Cape Cod style floor plan with 2 bedrooms up and 2 bedrooms on the main level, 1 full bath up and 1 full bath on main level. Kitchen has dining nook big enough to seat 8 comfortably with bay window. A huge family room with fireplace, new windows and a large formal living room are some the extra amenities in the wonderful home. 1 car attached garage. Good access to I-70. This home rents for $850.00 per month with a matching deposit of $850.00. If interested in a showing please call Michael at 317-210-0018.



(RLNE2552644)