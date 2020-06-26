All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

3755 N. Wittfield St.

3755 North Wittfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

3755 North Wittfield Street, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Northeastwood

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3755 n. Whittfield st. / 4 Bedroom 2 Bath on 38th & Post Rd. - This great 4 bedroom house has just been updated with brand new flooring and new paint. This home is a Cape Cod style floor plan with 2 bedrooms up and 2 bedrooms on the main level, 1 full bath up and 1 full bath on main level. Kitchen has dining nook big enough to seat 8 comfortably with bay window. A huge family room with fireplace, new windows and a large formal living room are some the extra amenities in the wonderful home. 1 car attached garage. Good access to I-70. This home rents for $850.00 per month with a matching deposit of $850.00. If interested in a showing please call Michael at 317-210-0018.

(RLNE2552644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3755 N. Wittfield St. have any available units?
3755 N. Wittfield St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3755 N. Wittfield St. currently offering any rent specials?
3755 N. Wittfield St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3755 N. Wittfield St. pet-friendly?
No, 3755 N. Wittfield St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3755 N. Wittfield St. offer parking?
Yes, 3755 N. Wittfield St. offers parking.
Does 3755 N. Wittfield St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3755 N. Wittfield St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3755 N. Wittfield St. have a pool?
No, 3755 N. Wittfield St. does not have a pool.
Does 3755 N. Wittfield St. have accessible units?
No, 3755 N. Wittfield St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3755 N. Wittfield St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3755 N. Wittfield St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3755 N. Wittfield St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3755 N. Wittfield St. does not have units with air conditioning.
