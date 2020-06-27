All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3737 Fetlock Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3737 Fetlock Dr
Last updated November 6 2019 at 5:26 AM

3737 Fetlock Dr

3737 Fetlock Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3737 Fetlock Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46227
University Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath House 2 Car Garage - November Move - in for a spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 car garage.
As you enter the home you have wood floors in the living room and the kitchen. Kitchen has a stove, fridge and dishwasher. One Bedroom is downstairs with a walk in closet and full bath. Large storage closet under the stairs. Upstairs you have a full bath for your 3rd and 4th bedroom with spacious closets. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and full bath to themselves. This is a August 2019 move - in

To Read & View the full listing on our website compass-property.com

We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.

Secure your new home today!
We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.
We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.

Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. No smoking.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1100
Security Deposit: $1100 Required Upon Application Approved in Full, No Exceptions

Residents are responsible for all utilities. Keep in mind some utility companies require a deposit. You will not move - in unless utilities are in your name, NO EXCEPTIONS

(RLNE5081018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3737 Fetlock Dr have any available units?
3737 Fetlock Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3737 Fetlock Dr have?
Some of 3737 Fetlock Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3737 Fetlock Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3737 Fetlock Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3737 Fetlock Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3737 Fetlock Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3737 Fetlock Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3737 Fetlock Dr offers parking.
Does 3737 Fetlock Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3737 Fetlock Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3737 Fetlock Dr have a pool?
No, 3737 Fetlock Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3737 Fetlock Dr have accessible units?
No, 3737 Fetlock Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3737 Fetlock Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3737 Fetlock Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Buckingham Balmoral
3055 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College