Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3734 Fetlock Dr
Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:40 AM

3734 Fetlock Dr

3734 Fetlock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3734 Fetlock Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46227
University Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
3734 Fetlock Dr Available 07/08/20 Spacious 4 bed 3 bath home in Indianapolis - This spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath features a brand new laminant wood flooring, a full 2 car garage, plenty of storage and a beautiful backyard! Located close to local businesses, schools, employment opportunities, and just minutes from IU. This is the perfect family home!

We welcome pets with a additional fees applicable per pet. *breed restrictions apply

We do not accept section 8, evictions or felonies.

Secure your new home today!

Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older. No smoking.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1150
Security Deposit: $1150 (Due upon application approval)

(RLNE4499960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3734 Fetlock Dr have any available units?
3734 Fetlock Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3734 Fetlock Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3734 Fetlock Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3734 Fetlock Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3734 Fetlock Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3734 Fetlock Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3734 Fetlock Dr offers parking.
Does 3734 Fetlock Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3734 Fetlock Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3734 Fetlock Dr have a pool?
No, 3734 Fetlock Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3734 Fetlock Dr have accessible units?
No, 3734 Fetlock Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3734 Fetlock Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3734 Fetlock Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3734 Fetlock Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3734 Fetlock Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
