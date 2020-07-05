All apartments in Indianapolis
3733 S Randolph St

3733 South Randolph Street · No Longer Available
Location

3733 South Randolph Street, Indianapolis, IN 46227
University Heights

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
AVAILABLE NOW!!! See below for info on how to schedule a tour!

Why not walk to campus!?! Located 3 blocks from the athletic centers and a 5-minute walk to the Schwitzer Student Center at the University of Indianapolis, this home has everything you've been looking for. It is perfectly designed for students searching for a new space. It has been beautifully rehabbed and updated. The 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home feature new flooring, granite counters, new cabinetry, and brand new stainless steel appliances. With plenty of windows, this home gets a lot of natural light. The sunroom in the back of the home and the large backyard provides extra space for entertaining and fun. The home includes a detached 2 car garage.

Please Note: Tenant pays all utilities. No smoking inside of the home. Pets allowed with additional fees and restrictions. Renters insurance required.

Application - $50/Adult Applicant:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1805484053

Viewings: To view the home, use the link below to schedule a self-guided tour with Rently.com.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/783295?source=marketing

Check our website for additional information on the home, our application process and more!
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3733 S Randolph St have any available units?
3733 S Randolph St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3733 S Randolph St have?
Some of 3733 S Randolph St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3733 S Randolph St currently offering any rent specials?
3733 S Randolph St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3733 S Randolph St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3733 S Randolph St is pet friendly.
Does 3733 S Randolph St offer parking?
Yes, 3733 S Randolph St offers parking.
Does 3733 S Randolph St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3733 S Randolph St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3733 S Randolph St have a pool?
No, 3733 S Randolph St does not have a pool.
Does 3733 S Randolph St have accessible units?
No, 3733 S Randolph St does not have accessible units.
Does 3733 S Randolph St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3733 S Randolph St does not have units with dishwashers.

