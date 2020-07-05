3733 S Randolph St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW!!! See below for info on how to schedule a tour!



Why not walk to campus!?! Located 3 blocks from the athletic centers and a 5-minute walk to the Schwitzer Student Center at the University of Indianapolis, this home has everything you've been looking for. It is perfectly designed for students searching for a new space. It has been beautifully rehabbed and updated. The 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home feature new flooring, granite counters, new cabinetry, and brand new stainless steel appliances. With plenty of windows, this home gets a lot of natural light. The sunroom in the back of the home and the large backyard provides extra space for entertaining and fun. The home includes a detached 2 car garage.



Please Note: Tenant pays all utilities. No smoking inside of the home. Pets allowed with additional fees and restrictions. Renters insurance required.



Application - $50/Adult Applicant:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1805484053



Viewings: To view the home, use the link below to schedule a self-guided tour with Rently.com.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/783295?source=marketing



Check our website for additional information on the home, our application process and more!

www.EthosityPM.com



Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2



*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*