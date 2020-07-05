3733 S Randolph St

Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW!!! See below for info on how to schedule a tour!
Why not walk to campus!?! Located 3 blocks from the athletic centers and a 5-minute walk to the Schwitzer Student Center at the University of Indianapolis, this home has everything you've been looking for. It is perfectly designed for students searching for a new space. It has been beautifully rehabbed and updated. The 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home feature new flooring, granite counters, new cabinetry, and brand new stainless steel appliances. With plenty of windows, this home gets a lot of natural light. The sunroom in the back of the home and the large backyard provides extra space for entertaining and fun. The home includes a detached 2 car garage.
Please Note: Tenant pays all utilities. No smoking inside of the home. Pets allowed with additional fees and restrictions. Renters insurance required.
Application - $50/Adult Applicant:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1805484053
Viewings: To view the home, use the link below to schedule a self-guided tour with Rently.com.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/783295?source=marketing
Check our website for additional information on the home, our application process and more!
www.EthosityPM.com
Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2
*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*