3732 Wishbone Boulevard

This 4 bedroom home has everything you need! Large living room, separate living room, spacious updated kitchen, and formal dining room. Kitchen has gorgeous granite counters, tile flooring, and comes with an appliance package. Beautiful fireplace in the living room. Upstairs offers 4 wonderful bedrooms. Both upstairs bathrooms feature dual vanities and the master has a separate shower and garden tub. The home also offers a large unfinished basement for extra storage, an amazing screened in porch, massive deck, and a fully fenced in backyard!