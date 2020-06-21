3729 Laurel Cherry Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46239 Five Points
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Coming Soon! This Ranch Home features 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths. The Back Deck Has Been Redone And Is Ready For Your Summer Get-Together's. The Master Suite Has A Large Walk-In Closet And A Full Bath You'll Surely Enjoy. The Neighborhood Pool And Playground Are Just A Short Walk Away. visit www.pmimeridian.com to submit a application. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3729 Laurel Cherry Lane have any available units?
3729 Laurel Cherry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.