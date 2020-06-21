3729 Laurel Cherry Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool

Coming Soon! This Ranch Home features 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths. The Back Deck Has Been Redone And Is Ready For Your Summer Get-Together's. The Master Suite Has A Large Walk-In Closet And A Full Bath You'll Surely Enjoy. The Neighborhood Pool And Playground Are Just A Short Walk Away. visit www.pmimeridian.com to submit a application.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.