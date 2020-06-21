All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3729 Laurel Cherry Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3729 Laurel Cherry Lane
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

3729 Laurel Cherry Lane

3729 Laurel Cherry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3729 Laurel Cherry Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Coming Soon! This Ranch Home features 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths. The Back Deck Has Been Redone And Is Ready For Your Summer Get-Together's. The Master Suite Has A Large Walk-In Closet And A Full Bath You'll Surely Enjoy. The Neighborhood Pool And Playground Are Just A Short Walk Away. visit www.pmimeridian.com to submit a application.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3729 Laurel Cherry Lane have any available units?
3729 Laurel Cherry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3729 Laurel Cherry Lane have?
Some of 3729 Laurel Cherry Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3729 Laurel Cherry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3729 Laurel Cherry Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3729 Laurel Cherry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3729 Laurel Cherry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3729 Laurel Cherry Lane offer parking?
No, 3729 Laurel Cherry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3729 Laurel Cherry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3729 Laurel Cherry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3729 Laurel Cherry Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3729 Laurel Cherry Lane has a pool.
Does 3729 Laurel Cherry Lane have accessible units?
No, 3729 Laurel Cherry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3729 Laurel Cherry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3729 Laurel Cherry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College