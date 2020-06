Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage online portal pet friendly

LOTS OF UPDATES!!! NEW Hardwood floors, BRAND NEW CARPET, FRESH Modern Paint Scheme, Refinished Counter-tops. You will want to check out this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms w/ Attached Garage. Professional Management Company: Pay your rent, submit service, informally chat us all through your online portal! CALL NOW to schedule a personal tour!