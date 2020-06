Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave range refrigerator

Spacious Home with Large 2 Car Garage - Don't miss this spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. This home comes equipped with a stove, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. A refrigerator will come with a two year lease. Your family will have plenty of space to spread out in either the family room or the separate living room. The detached 2 car garage provides ample room for vehicles or would also make a great storage area or workshop. Contact us today to schedule your showing!



