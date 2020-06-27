3664 Reflections Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Relax and unwind in this gorgeous condo tucked away near Eagle Creek. Completely updated, fresh and light. Conventient location to downtown, and west side. A central loction for a commuter. Available immediately . Two bed two and half bath with a gorgeous balcony off of the master upstairs to overlook the view of peaceful nature after a long day. Attached garage. Washer and Dryer hook up. Be the first to grab this handsome retreat. No pets. $1100 Mo, $1100 Deposit. $250 Security/cleaning deposit. Application attached to BLC.