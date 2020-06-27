3664 Reflections Lane

Amenities
Relax and unwind in this gorgeous condo tucked away near Eagle Creek. Completely updated, fresh and light. Conventient location to downtown, and west side. A central loction for a commuter. Available immediately . Two bed two and half bath with a gorgeous balcony off of the master upstairs to overlook the view of peaceful nature after a long day. Attached garage. Washer and Dryer hook up. Be the first to grab this handsome retreat. No pets. $1100 Mo, $1100 Deposit. $250 Security/cleaning deposit. Application attached to BLC.