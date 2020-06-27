All apartments in Indianapolis
3664 Reflections Lane
3664 Reflections Lane

3664 Reflections Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3664 Reflections Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Aspen Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Relax and unwind in this gorgeous condo tucked away near Eagle Creek. Completely updated, fresh and light. Conventient location to downtown, and west side. A central loction for a commuter. Available immediately . Two bed two and half bath with a gorgeous balcony off of the master upstairs to overlook the view of peaceful nature after a long day. Attached garage. Washer and Dryer hook up. Be the first to grab this handsome retreat. No pets. $1100 Mo, $1100 Deposit. $250 Security/cleaning deposit. Application attached to BLC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3664 Reflections Lane have any available units?
3664 Reflections Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3664 Reflections Lane have?
Some of 3664 Reflections Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3664 Reflections Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3664 Reflections Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3664 Reflections Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3664 Reflections Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3664 Reflections Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3664 Reflections Lane offers parking.
Does 3664 Reflections Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3664 Reflections Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3664 Reflections Lane have a pool?
No, 3664 Reflections Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3664 Reflections Lane have accessible units?
No, 3664 Reflections Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3664 Reflections Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3664 Reflections Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
