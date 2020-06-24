All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 22 2019 at 1:25 PM

3651 N. Illinois St Right side only

3651 North Illinois Street · No Longer Available
Location

3651 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Old School Charm with Modern updates - Property Id: 92363

Just off Red "Bus" Line & close to updated area shops, schools &
major highways, on bike path. Gas heat, & H20 heater, Central A/C (95% efficiency)
Large clean, dry basement, attic for storage, W&D hook-ups
Resident pays all utilities, & yard up keep on their side
No Pets Policy, some may be allowed with additional fees
Rear parking & storage shed new windows
Applications available by request, *non-refundable $45 app. Fee after review
*If you are selected we credit the full application fee back to you.
Longer term lease special, we include Microwave, Electric self-cleaning stove.
Just repainted interior. Exterior painted this Spring. Contact FreeHomeSolutionsLLC@gmail.com, Txt, email or call to get Application (see attached forms page for application & FAQ's) & to set private showing. I prefer to respond to those that call me and have submitted preliminary application that you can print out, scan & email back to me. Immediate move in ready, this property will not last long!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92363
Property Id 92363

(RLNE4803932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3651 N. Illinois St Right side only have any available units?
3651 N. Illinois St Right side only doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3651 N. Illinois St Right side only have?
Some of 3651 N. Illinois St Right side only's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3651 N. Illinois St Right side only currently offering any rent specials?
3651 N. Illinois St Right side only is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3651 N. Illinois St Right side only pet-friendly?
Yes, 3651 N. Illinois St Right side only is pet friendly.
Does 3651 N. Illinois St Right side only offer parking?
Yes, 3651 N. Illinois St Right side only offers parking.
Does 3651 N. Illinois St Right side only have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3651 N. Illinois St Right side only does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3651 N. Illinois St Right side only have a pool?
No, 3651 N. Illinois St Right side only does not have a pool.
Does 3651 N. Illinois St Right side only have accessible units?
No, 3651 N. Illinois St Right side only does not have accessible units.
Does 3651 N. Illinois St Right side only have units with dishwashers?
No, 3651 N. Illinois St Right side only does not have units with dishwashers.
