3651 N. Illinois St Right side only

Amenities
Old School Charm with Modern updates - Property Id: 92363
Just off Red "Bus" Line & close to updated area shops, schools &
major highways, on bike path. Gas heat, & H20 heater, Central A/C (95% efficiency)
Large clean, dry basement, attic for storage, W&D hook-ups
Resident pays all utilities, & yard up keep on their side
No Pets Policy, some may be allowed with additional fees
Rear parking & storage shed new windows
Applications available by request, *non-refundable $45 app. Fee after review
*If you are selected we credit the full application fee back to you.
Longer term lease special, we include Microwave, Electric self-cleaning stove.
Just repainted interior. Exterior painted this Spring. Contact FreeHomeSolutionsLLC@gmail.com, Txt, email or call to get Application (see attached forms page for application & FAQ's) & to set private showing. I prefer to respond to those that call me and have submitted preliminary application that you can print out, scan & email back to me. Immediate move in ready, this property will not last long!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92363
