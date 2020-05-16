3649 East 46th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Want privacy? Like the outdoors? This is the home for you. Home sits on a private lot with woods and LARGE full privacy fenced backyard. Three bedrooms, two baths, covered front porch, an enclosed patio, and a large deck. Large family room, living room and extra room for your imagination. I can't forget the large two-car garage with storage. Location is great; close to the interstate, 5-10 minutes to Broad Ripple, 15-20 minutes to downtown, Carmel, and Fishers. Variety of school options available. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, medical offices and hospitals. Home is ready! CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!