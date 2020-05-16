All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3649 East 46th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3649 East 46th Street
Last updated November 18 2019 at 6:00 AM

3649 East 46th Street

3649 East 46th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3649 East 46th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Want privacy? Like the outdoors? This is the home for you. Home sits on a private lot with woods and LARGE full privacy fenced backyard. Three bedrooms, two baths, covered front porch, an enclosed patio, and a large deck. Large family room, living room and extra room for your imagination. I can't forget the large two-car garage with storage. Location is great; close to the interstate, 5-10 minutes to Broad Ripple, 15-20 minutes to downtown, Carmel, and Fishers. Variety of school options available. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, medical offices and hospitals. Home is ready! CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3649 East 46th Street have any available units?
3649 East 46th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3649 East 46th Street have?
Some of 3649 East 46th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3649 East 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3649 East 46th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3649 East 46th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3649 East 46th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3649 East 46th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3649 East 46th Street offers parking.
Does 3649 East 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3649 East 46th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3649 East 46th Street have a pool?
No, 3649 East 46th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3649 East 46th Street have accessible units?
No, 3649 East 46th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3649 East 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3649 East 46th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46240
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College