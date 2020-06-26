All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 30 2019 at 3:16 PM

3639 Laurel Cherry Ln

3639 Laurel Cherry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3639 Laurel Cherry Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP: Southeastern Ave & S Franklin Rd
Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required.

PET POLICY: Ask About our Pet Policy

UTILITIES: Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater, Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

SECTION 8 - NO

CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3639 Laurel Cherry Ln have any available units?
3639 Laurel Cherry Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3639 Laurel Cherry Ln have?
Some of 3639 Laurel Cherry Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3639 Laurel Cherry Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3639 Laurel Cherry Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3639 Laurel Cherry Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3639 Laurel Cherry Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3639 Laurel Cherry Ln offer parking?
No, 3639 Laurel Cherry Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3639 Laurel Cherry Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3639 Laurel Cherry Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3639 Laurel Cherry Ln have a pool?
No, 3639 Laurel Cherry Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3639 Laurel Cherry Ln have accessible units?
No, 3639 Laurel Cherry Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3639 Laurel Cherry Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3639 Laurel Cherry Ln has units with dishwashers.
