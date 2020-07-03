3636 Percheron Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This property checks all the boxes on your list! It's a newer house with hardwood flooring throughout, new paint, 2-car garage, 4 spacious bedrooms, half bath downstairs, open concept floorplan, washer and dryer room.



To qualify, applicants must make at least 3 times the rent amount, good credit, no evictions, good rental background. Apply today at www.honestpm.com, call to schedule a tour at 317-600-9123.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

