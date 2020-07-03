3636 Percheron Place

Amenities
This property checks all the boxes on your list! It's a newer house with hardwood flooring throughout, new paint, 2-car garage, 4 spacious bedrooms, half bath downstairs, open concept floorplan, washer and dryer room.
To qualify, applicants must make at least 3 times the rent amount, good credit, no evictions, good rental background. Apply today at www.honestpm.com, call to schedule a tour at 317-600-9123.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.