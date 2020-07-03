All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3636 Percheron Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3636 Percheron Place
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:55 PM

3636 Percheron Place

3636 Percheron Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3636 Percheron Place, Indianapolis, IN 46227
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This property checks all the boxes on your list! It's a newer house with hardwood flooring throughout, new paint, 2-car garage, 4 spacious bedrooms, half bath downstairs, open concept floorplan, washer and dryer room.

To qualify, applicants must make at least 3 times the rent amount, good credit, no evictions, good rental background. Apply today at www.honestpm.com, call to schedule a tour at 317-600-9123.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3636 Percheron Place have any available units?
3636 Percheron Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3636 Percheron Place have?
Some of 3636 Percheron Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3636 Percheron Place currently offering any rent specials?
3636 Percheron Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3636 Percheron Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3636 Percheron Place is pet friendly.
Does 3636 Percheron Place offer parking?
Yes, 3636 Percheron Place offers parking.
Does 3636 Percheron Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3636 Percheron Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3636 Percheron Place have a pool?
No, 3636 Percheron Place does not have a pool.
Does 3636 Percheron Place have accessible units?
No, 3636 Percheron Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3636 Percheron Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3636 Percheron Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Pangea Courts
4425 Linwood Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46201
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College