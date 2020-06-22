All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3635 Whistlewood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3635 Whistlewood Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3635 Whistlewood Lane

3635 Whistlewood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3635 Whistlewood Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Three bedroom, two-bath, ranch style home in Franklin Township. Home includes spacious living room, separate laundry room and two-car attached garage. Home features waterfront view and has a fully fenced rear yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3635 Whistlewood Lane have any available units?
3635 Whistlewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3635 Whistlewood Lane have?
Some of 3635 Whistlewood Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3635 Whistlewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3635 Whistlewood Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3635 Whistlewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3635 Whistlewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3635 Whistlewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3635 Whistlewood Lane does offer parking.
Does 3635 Whistlewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3635 Whistlewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3635 Whistlewood Lane have a pool?
No, 3635 Whistlewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3635 Whistlewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 3635 Whistlewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3635 Whistlewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3635 Whistlewood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College