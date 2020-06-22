3635 Whistlewood Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46239 Five Points
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Three bedroom, two-bath, ranch style home in Franklin Township. Home includes spacious living room, separate laundry room and two-car attached garage. Home features waterfront view and has a fully fenced rear yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
