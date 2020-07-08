3630 Biscayne Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Bi-Level Has it All! - This big bi-level home is very well-maintained and has a perfect floor-plan: With a spacious living room, kitchen with plenty of cabinetry, along with a separate breakfast bar and dining area on the top floor, along with 3 ample-sized bedrooms and an updated bath. The lower level features a huge family room with built-ins and extra storage along with a convenient half bath. 500 SF garage has loads of room and extra storage as well. The exterior features a massive 250 SF multi-level deck off the back of the house perfect for summer cook-outs and a shady rear yard. *Stove & fridge provided with a 2-year lease* Please contact us today to arrange your private viewing!



(RLNE5762148)