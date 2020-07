Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



This home is off 16th & Livingston in Wayne Township minutes to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Allison Transmission, Downtown, Speedway and more! Home features hardwood floors throughout and fresh paint. Breakfast area leads out to a patio and huge yard. Spacious bedrooms, lots of closet space. 2-car garage. Pets Negotiable! No A/C.

