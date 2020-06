Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This 2 story home has lots to offer. There is hardwood floors, new paint, upgraded light fixtures, updated kitchen, and bath just to get started. This is definitely a must see 2 bedroom 1 bath home. There is a lot of space, lots of privacy a modern new feel and look and its Move In Ready. The stove and fridge will be placed at the time of rental.