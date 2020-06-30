3621 Birchwood Ave

Amenities
Huge home close to downtown - Property Id: 285087
Completely remodeled home close to everything including the monon trail a block away .. large kitchen with gas cooking and stainless steel appliances, huge island facing living room, upstairs laundry including front load washer and dryer , 12x12 main bath with stand alone shower , claw foot tub and double vanities, over sized living room, and above average sized bedrooms makes this home highly sought after ... don't miss out ...
