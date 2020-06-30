All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3621 Birchwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3621 Birchwood Ave
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

3621 Birchwood Ave

3621 Birchwood Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3621 Birchwood Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Huge home close to downtown - Property Id: 285087

Completely remodeled home close to everything including the monon trail a block away .. large kitchen with gas cooking and stainless steel appliances, huge island facing living room, upstairs laundry including front load washer and dryer , 12x12 main bath with stand alone shower , claw foot tub and double vanities, over sized living room, and above average sized bedrooms makes this home highly sought after ... don't miss out ...
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285087
Property Id 285087

(RLNE5797715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3621 Birchwood Ave have any available units?
3621 Birchwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3621 Birchwood Ave have?
Some of 3621 Birchwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3621 Birchwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3621 Birchwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 Birchwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3621 Birchwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3621 Birchwood Ave offer parking?
No, 3621 Birchwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3621 Birchwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3621 Birchwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 Birchwood Ave have a pool?
No, 3621 Birchwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3621 Birchwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 3621 Birchwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3621 Birchwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3621 Birchwood Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Grid
502 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College