3618 Redwood Dr

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Start creating the greatest memories of your life in this charming home at an affordable rental price to suit all the necessities of your lifestyle. The spacious family room is perfect for hosting parties with friends and family to create unforgettable memories with the people that matter most to you. This low maintenance house saves you time and money which will leave you time to do things you are passionate about most in life. Located only 8 miles to Mile Square, your weekends will be full of entertainment, delicious food, and awesome shopping without the hassle of traveling a long distance. Call Marketplace Homes to see first-hand all the ways this home is perfect for you.