Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3618 Redwood Dr

3618 Redwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3618 Redwood Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46227
Edgewood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Start creating the greatest memories of your life in this charming home at an affordable rental price to suit all the necessities of your lifestyle. The spacious family room is perfect for hosting parties with friends and family to create unforgettable memories with the people that matter most to you. This low maintenance house saves you time and money which will leave you time to do things you are passionate about most in life. Located only 8 miles to Mile Square, your weekends will be full of entertainment, delicious food, and awesome shopping without the hassle of traveling a long distance. Call Marketplace Homes to see first-hand all the ways this home is perfect for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3618 Redwood Dr have any available units?
3618 Redwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3618 Redwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3618 Redwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3618 Redwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3618 Redwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3618 Redwood Dr offer parking?
No, 3618 Redwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3618 Redwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3618 Redwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3618 Redwood Dr have a pool?
No, 3618 Redwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3618 Redwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 3618 Redwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3618 Redwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3618 Redwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3618 Redwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3618 Redwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
