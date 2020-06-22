All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3603 Bearwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3603 Bearwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3603 Bearwood Drive

3603 Bearwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3603 Bearwood Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Warren Woods

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to your new home! This adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch-style home locacted in East Indianapolis has a lot to offer! Walk in the entry to the great room, which features a beautiful fireplace and vaulted ceilings, then leads you straight to the open kitchen with all black high-efficiency appliances and modern white cabinetry. The sliding glass door goes right out to the beautifully maintained and fenced-in backyard that would be great for pets and entertaining. The master suite will win you over with the walk-in closet and full bath with a beautiful jacuzzi tub. The 2-car attached garage offers plenty of space for parking and storage!This home will go fast, so call today to get you self-tour scheduled and your application process started!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3603 Bearwood Drive have any available units?
3603 Bearwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3603 Bearwood Drive have?
Some of 3603 Bearwood Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3603 Bearwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3603 Bearwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3603 Bearwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3603 Bearwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3603 Bearwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3603 Bearwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 3603 Bearwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3603 Bearwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3603 Bearwood Drive have a pool?
No, 3603 Bearwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3603 Bearwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3603 Bearwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3603 Bearwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3603 Bearwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Slate Run
9555 International Circle
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46280
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College