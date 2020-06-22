3603 Bearwood Drive

Amenities
Welcome to your new home! This adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch-style home locacted in East Indianapolis has a lot to offer! Walk in the entry to the great room, which features a beautiful fireplace and vaulted ceilings, then leads you straight to the open kitchen with all black high-efficiency appliances and modern white cabinetry. The sliding glass door goes right out to the beautifully maintained and fenced-in backyard that would be great for pets and entertaining. The master suite will win you over with the walk-in closet and full bath with a beautiful jacuzzi tub. The 2-car attached garage offers plenty of space for parking and storage!This home will go fast, so call today to get you self-tour scheduled and your application process started!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.