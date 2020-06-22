3603 Bearwood Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to your new home! This adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch-style home locacted in East Indianapolis has a lot to offer! Walk in the entry to the great room, which features a beautiful fireplace and vaulted ceilings, then leads you straight to the open kitchen with all black high-efficiency appliances and modern white cabinetry. The sliding glass door goes right out to the beautifully maintained and fenced-in backyard that would be great for pets and entertaining. The master suite will win you over with the walk-in closet and full bath with a beautiful jacuzzi tub. The 2-car attached garage offers plenty of space for parking and storage!This home will go fast, so call today to get you self-tour scheduled and your application process started!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.