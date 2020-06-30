36 West 49th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Great short-term rental opportunity! Charming bungalow nestled in-between Butler Tarkington and Meridian-Kessler! Home boasts 2 bedrooms (office is easy 3rd bed) and 2 full baths. Several modern updates: newer roof, siding, windows, SS appliances accent original 1928 charm created by entry vestibule w/transom window, exposed brick fireplace, and beautiful woodwork throughout. A main level circular floor plan is highlighted by an updated KAT looking into living space. Upstairs you'll find the master with ensuite including walk in shower! Enjoy the peaceful back courtyard w/paver patio or walk to hot spots like Napolese and Patachou!