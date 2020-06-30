All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated December 23 2019 at 2:13 PM

36 West 49th Street

36 West 49th Street
Location

36 West 49th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Great short-term rental opportunity! Charming bungalow nestled in-between Butler Tarkington and Meridian-Kessler! Home boasts 2 bedrooms (office is easy 3rd bed) and 2 full baths. Several modern updates: newer roof, siding, windows, SS appliances accent original 1928 charm created by entry vestibule w/transom window, exposed brick fireplace, and beautiful woodwork throughout. A main level circular floor plan is highlighted by an updated KAT looking into living space. Upstairs you'll find the master with ensuite including walk in shower! Enjoy the peaceful back courtyard w/paver patio or walk to hot spots like Napolese and Patachou!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 West 49th Street have any available units?
36 West 49th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 36 West 49th Street have?
Some of 36 West 49th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 West 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
36 West 49th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 West 49th Street pet-friendly?
No, 36 West 49th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 36 West 49th Street offer parking?
Yes, 36 West 49th Street offers parking.
Does 36 West 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36 West 49th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 West 49th Street have a pool?
No, 36 West 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 36 West 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 36 West 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 36 West 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 West 49th Street has units with dishwashers.

