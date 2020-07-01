All apartments in Indianapolis
36 N Denny St

36 North Denny Street · No Longer Available
Location

36 North Denny Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
This beautiful home features: Large loft area upstairs on the 3rd floor; hardwood floors all main level and upstairs, gourmet chef's kitchen with island for entertaining; stainless steel appliances. W/D connection in basement; plenty of storage available. Each bedroom are large enough for king size beds and full bathroom. Enjoy the outdoors with covered patio; newly large private level fenced backyard with a fire pit! Close to shopping; restaurants; and interstate access. We cannot wait to show you this home once its done with renovation. To be placed on a holding list please email erik@pmimeridian.com or if interested in putting in a application visit www.pmimeridian.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 N Denny St have any available units?
36 N Denny St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 36 N Denny St have?
Some of 36 N Denny St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 N Denny St currently offering any rent specials?
36 N Denny St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 N Denny St pet-friendly?
No, 36 N Denny St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 36 N Denny St offer parking?
No, 36 N Denny St does not offer parking.
Does 36 N Denny St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 N Denny St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 N Denny St have a pool?
No, 36 N Denny St does not have a pool.
Does 36 N Denny St have accessible units?
No, 36 N Denny St does not have accessible units.
Does 36 N Denny St have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 N Denny St does not have units with dishwashers.

