36 N Denny St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit

This beautiful home features: Large loft area upstairs on the 3rd floor; hardwood floors all main level and upstairs, gourmet chef's kitchen with island for entertaining; stainless steel appliances. W/D connection in basement; plenty of storage available. Each bedroom are large enough for king size beds and full bathroom. Enjoy the outdoors with covered patio; newly large private level fenced backyard with a fire pit! Close to shopping; restaurants; and interstate access. We cannot wait to show you this home once its done with renovation. To be placed on a holding list please email erik@pmimeridian.com or if interested in putting in a application visit www.pmimeridian.com