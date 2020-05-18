All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:15 AM

3567 West Perry Street

Location

3567 West Perry Street, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Mars Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Newly Renovated Very Nice 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Ranch Style Home in Decatur Township features all New Flooring and Fresh Paint in Lovely Neutral Tones throughout. The Eat-in Kitchen has been updated with New Counter tops, Freshly Painted Cabinets, New Flooring and New Stainless Steel Appliances! Large Fully Fenced Back yard with a 2 Car Detached Garage! Just 17 minutes to Downtown Indy with All the City has to Offer!

Gas and Electric Home.

Decatur Township.

This Property is not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $975, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

