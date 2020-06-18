3554 North Washington Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Tour Today! This unit features original hardwood floors throughout that add warmth and style to the home. The large balcony will be your entertainment headquarters. The unit will be supplied with kitchen appliances (stove and refrigerator) before tenant move-in. $150 Monthly Utility Fee is due in addition to rent which covers electricity and water.



Please Note: Only small pets allowed. Tenants are required to maintain renters' insurance. No smoking allowed on the entire property.



Application - $50/Adult Applicant:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2113536050



To view the home, use the Rently.com link to schedule a self-guided showing.



Please check our website for info on fees, deposits, the application process and for more about the home, www.ethositypm.com



Call Ethosity Property Management for details - 888.212.3764, option 2



Ethosity cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party sites. Always check our website or call our office for accurate details.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.