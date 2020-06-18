All apartments in Indianapolis
3554 North Washington Boulevard
3554 North Washington Boulevard

3554 Washington Blvd · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1206878
Location

3554 Washington Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tour Today! This unit features original hardwood floors throughout that add warmth and style to the home. The large balcony will be your entertainment headquarters. The unit will be supplied with kitchen appliances (stove and refrigerator) before tenant move-in. $150 Monthly Utility Fee is due in addition to rent which covers electricity and water.

Please Note: Only small pets allowed. Tenants are required to maintain renters' insurance. No smoking allowed on the entire property.

Application - $50/Adult Applicant:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2113536050

To view the home, use the Rently.com link to schedule a self-guided showing.

Please check our website for info on fees, deposits, the application process and for more about the home, www.ethositypm.com

Call Ethosity Property Management for details - 888.212.3764, option 2

Ethosity cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party sites. Always check our website or call our office for accurate details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3554 North Washington Boulevard have any available units?
3554 North Washington Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3554 North Washington Boulevard have?
Some of 3554 North Washington Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3554 North Washington Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3554 North Washington Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3554 North Washington Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3554 North Washington Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3554 North Washington Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3554 North Washington Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3554 North Washington Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3554 North Washington Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3554 North Washington Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3554 North Washington Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3554 North Washington Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3554 North Washington Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3554 North Washington Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3554 North Washington Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
