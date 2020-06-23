All apartments in Indianapolis
3551 N Gale St
3551 N Gale St

3551 North Gale Street · No Longer Available
Location

3551 North Gale Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Meadows

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Sherman & E 36th

Single Family home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Living Room, Dining Room, Basement
Other Features include: hardwood floors, fresh paint, unfinished basement,

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven

CENTRAL AIR: NO

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3551 N Gale St have any available units?
3551 N Gale St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3551 N Gale St have?
Some of 3551 N Gale St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3551 N Gale St currently offering any rent specials?
3551 N Gale St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3551 N Gale St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3551 N Gale St is pet friendly.
Does 3551 N Gale St offer parking?
No, 3551 N Gale St does not offer parking.
Does 3551 N Gale St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3551 N Gale St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3551 N Gale St have a pool?
No, 3551 N Gale St does not have a pool.
Does 3551 N Gale St have accessible units?
No, 3551 N Gale St does not have accessible units.
Does 3551 N Gale St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3551 N Gale St does not have units with dishwashers.
