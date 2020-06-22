All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 3 2019 at 10:23 PM

3543 Beasley Drive

3543 Beasley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3543 Beasley Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WEST/WAYNE TWP
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 1 car garage
Nice 3 bedroom home that will be easy to keep clean with the all tile floors. Lots of kitchen cabinets with an eat-in dining area, 1 car attached garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3543 Beasley Drive have any available units?
3543 Beasley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3543 Beasley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3543 Beasley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3543 Beasley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3543 Beasley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3543 Beasley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3543 Beasley Drive offers parking.
Does 3543 Beasley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3543 Beasley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3543 Beasley Drive have a pool?
No, 3543 Beasley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3543 Beasley Drive have accessible units?
No, 3543 Beasley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3543 Beasley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3543 Beasley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3543 Beasley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3543 Beasley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

