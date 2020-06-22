All apartments in Indianapolis
3531 Lowry Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3531 Lowry Road

3531 Lowry Road · No Longer Available
Location

3531 Lowry Road, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rarely available 3 bedroom beauty - International District! - Come see this lovely 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch tucked away into a quiet subdivision, yet just moments away from all the International District has to offer, with its abundance of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment options. The interior features fresh paint and new floor coverings throughout, beautiful plank flooring in the living room, separate dining room, roomy kitchen with modern cabinetry, separate laundry, huge pantry, 1/2 bath off the master, and plenty of storage. Extra deep garage as well. The hall bath has a beautiful custom tile surround. The backyard is enclosed by a privacy fence and has a large patio for entertaining. Owner will provide a stove & fridge with a 2 year lease. This is a very nice property and will rent quickly, so schedule your showing today!

(RLNE4590120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3531 Lowry Road have any available units?
3531 Lowry Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3531 Lowry Road have?
Some of 3531 Lowry Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3531 Lowry Road currently offering any rent specials?
3531 Lowry Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3531 Lowry Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3531 Lowry Road is pet friendly.
Does 3531 Lowry Road offer parking?
Yes, 3531 Lowry Road offers parking.
Does 3531 Lowry Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3531 Lowry Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3531 Lowry Road have a pool?
No, 3531 Lowry Road does not have a pool.
Does 3531 Lowry Road have accessible units?
No, 3531 Lowry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3531 Lowry Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3531 Lowry Road does not have units with dishwashers.
