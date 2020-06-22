3531 Lowry Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rarely available 3 bedroom beauty - International District! - Come see this lovely 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch tucked away into a quiet subdivision, yet just moments away from all the International District has to offer, with its abundance of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment options. The interior features fresh paint and new floor coverings throughout, beautiful plank flooring in the living room, separate dining room, roomy kitchen with modern cabinetry, separate laundry, huge pantry, 1/2 bath off the master, and plenty of storage. Extra deep garage as well. The hall bath has a beautiful custom tile surround. The backyard is enclosed by a privacy fence and has a large patio for entertaining. Owner will provide a stove & fridge with a 2 year lease. This is a very nice property and will rent quickly, so schedule your showing today!



(RLNE4590120)