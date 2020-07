Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated ranch with new luxury vinyl plank, updated master counter top, new light fixtures, new hot water heater. Master bedroom is on one side. Fireplace in the great room with skylights to allow natural light in. Deck on the back with lots of privacy.