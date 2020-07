Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This 2 Bedroom, 1 bath home on Indy's east side is move in ready! Spacious family room. Large eat in kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, and full size washer & dryer connections. Nice sized bedrooms. Huge fenced yard for entertaining. Off street parking. Located a short distance from Fountain Square. Schedule your tour today.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.