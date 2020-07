Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities garage

EAST SIDE 3 BEDROOM WITH BASEMENT! AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! This 3 bedroom home has been recently updated with Allure wood-look flooring, two-toned paint, mini blinds and more. Kitchen and baths are updated and clean. Kitchen has nook/breakfast area. Range, range-hood fan and dishwasher included. Family room features a brick fireplace and built-in book shelves. Cozy front porch, full basement and 2-car detached garage. Newer landscaping in front yard. Professionally Managed.