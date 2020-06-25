3514 Brouse Ave

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pending Application!! Charming 3 bedroom, newly remodeled home with a partially fenced yard is move-in ready. This home offers an eat-in kitchen, fresh paint, new carpeting throughout the home and a spacious kitchen with updated cabinetry. You will be proud to call this place home. Come see this beautifully renovated home today!

Please Note: Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant must supply kitchen appliances. Pets allowed with additional costs and restrictions. No smoking allowed in the home. Renters insurance required.



