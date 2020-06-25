All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3514 Brouse Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3514 Brouse Ave
Last updated May 23 2019 at 7:35 AM

3514 Brouse Ave

3514 Brouse Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3514 Brouse Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Meadows

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pending Application!! Charming 3 bedroom, newly remodeled home with a partially fenced yard is move-in ready. This home offers an eat-in kitchen, fresh paint, new carpeting throughout the home and a spacious kitchen with updated cabinetry. You will be proud to call this place home. Come see this beautifully renovated home today!
Please Note: Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant must supply kitchen appliances. Pets allowed with additional costs and restrictions. No smoking allowed in the home. Renters insurance required.

Application - $50/Adult:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1901658122

Viewing: To view the home, use the Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/829262?source=marketing

To find out more info about our rental process, fees, and this home check out our website:
www.EthosityPM.com

Call Ethosity Property Management for details - 888.212.3764, option 2

***Ethosity cannot guarantee the information provided on 3rd party sites. Always check our website or call our office for accurate details.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3514 Brouse Ave have any available units?
3514 Brouse Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3514 Brouse Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3514 Brouse Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3514 Brouse Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3514 Brouse Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3514 Brouse Ave offer parking?
No, 3514 Brouse Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3514 Brouse Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3514 Brouse Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3514 Brouse Ave have a pool?
No, 3514 Brouse Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3514 Brouse Ave have accessible units?
No, 3514 Brouse Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3514 Brouse Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3514 Brouse Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3514 Brouse Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3514 Brouse Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College