3504 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive

Location

3504 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
** UNIT PENDING **

Incredibly spacious 2 bedroom apartment right on the Monon Trail! Lovely refinished hardwood floors throughout. Huge room sizes, large bonus room, off-street parking and loaded with character! Cats Allowed! Other community features include washer/dryer access in each building, lighted, off-street parking and central air conditioning. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3504 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive have any available units?
3504 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3504 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive have?
Some of 3504 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3504 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3504 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3504 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3504 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3504 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3504 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive offers parking.
Does 3504 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3504 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3504 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive have a pool?
No, 3504 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3504 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive have accessible units?
No, 3504 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3504 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3504 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
