3504 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

** UNIT PENDING **



Incredibly spacious 2 bedroom apartment right on the Monon Trail! Lovely refinished hardwood floors throughout. Huge room sizes, large bonus room, off-street parking and loaded with character! Cats Allowed! Other community features include washer/dryer access in each building, lighted, off-street parking and central air conditioning. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.