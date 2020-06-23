All apartments in Indianapolis
3456 Carrollton Avenue

Location

3456 Carrollton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute Bungalow located in Historic Watson Park off 34th & Carrollton just minutes to downtown, Broad Ripple, the Indianapolis Red Line and more! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath charmer features fresh paint throughout, a formal living room, dining room with built-ins, spacious kitchen with all appliances and a mud room leading out to large deck and fenced backyard. Large unfinished basement great for storage. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3456 Carrollton Avenue have any available units?
3456 Carrollton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3456 Carrollton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3456 Carrollton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3456 Carrollton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3456 Carrollton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3456 Carrollton Avenue offer parking?
No, 3456 Carrollton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3456 Carrollton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3456 Carrollton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3456 Carrollton Avenue have a pool?
No, 3456 Carrollton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3456 Carrollton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3456 Carrollton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3456 Carrollton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3456 Carrollton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3456 Carrollton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3456 Carrollton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
