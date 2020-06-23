3456 Carrollton Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute Bungalow located in Historic Watson Park off 34th & Carrollton just minutes to downtown, Broad Ripple, the Indianapolis Red Line and more! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath charmer features fresh paint throughout, a formal living room, dining room with built-ins, spacious kitchen with all appliances and a mud room leading out to large deck and fenced backyard. Large unfinished basement great for storage. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.