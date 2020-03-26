3436 North Sadlier Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This full-brick ranch home with basement and fully-renovated interior is move-in ready! Fine features include: new carpet, paint, flooring, furnace, A/C, fixtures, and much more!; Family Room; Living Room; Split-Bedroom Floorplan; MBR with His/Hers closets & Full Bath; Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, New Cabinets, Counters, & Flooring; Big Basement offers extra space for recreation and storage; Deep Garage also allows for storage/workshop space; and Large Concrete Patio inside the fenced backyard!