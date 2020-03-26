All apartments in Indianapolis

Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3436 North Sadlier Drive
Last updated March 30 2019 at 9:05 AM

3436 North Sadlier Drive

3436 North Sadlier Drive · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Arlington Woods
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3436 North Sadlier Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Arlington Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This full-brick ranch home with basement and fully-renovated interior is move-in ready! Fine features include: new carpet, paint, flooring, furnace, A/C, fixtures, and much more!; Family Room; Living Room; Split-Bedroom Floorplan; MBR with His/Hers closets & Full Bath; Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, New Cabinets, Counters, & Flooring; Big Basement offers extra space for recreation and storage; Deep Garage also allows for storage/workshop space; and Large Concrete Patio inside the fenced backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3436 North Sadlier Drive have any available units?
3436 North Sadlier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3436 North Sadlier Drive have?
Some of 3436 North Sadlier Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3436 North Sadlier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3436 North Sadlier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3436 North Sadlier Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3436 North Sadlier Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3436 North Sadlier Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3436 North Sadlier Drive offers parking.
Does 3436 North Sadlier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3436 North Sadlier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3436 North Sadlier Drive have a pool?
No, 3436 North Sadlier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3436 North Sadlier Drive have accessible units?
No, 3436 North Sadlier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3436 North Sadlier Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3436 North Sadlier Drive has units with dishwashers.
