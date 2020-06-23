All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3429 Summer Breeze Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3429 Summer Breeze Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3429 Summer Breeze Circle

3429 Summer Breeze Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3429 Summer Breeze Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
3429 Summer Breeze Circle/3 bed 2.5 bath in Franklin Township - Up for rent is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Franklin township. This fully renovated home offers many beautiful finishes to the interior as well as the exterior of the home. New carpet, vinyl flooring, and fresh paint are some of the many updates to the home. A 2 car attached garage along with a privacy fenced in back yard offer places to store personal belongings as well as give the opportunity to entertain guest in your own peaceful oasis. Home rents for $1225.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1225.00. If interested in showing please contact Mike at 317-210-0018.

(RLNE2427958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3429 Summer Breeze Circle have any available units?
3429 Summer Breeze Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3429 Summer Breeze Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3429 Summer Breeze Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3429 Summer Breeze Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3429 Summer Breeze Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3429 Summer Breeze Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3429 Summer Breeze Circle offers parking.
Does 3429 Summer Breeze Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3429 Summer Breeze Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3429 Summer Breeze Circle have a pool?
No, 3429 Summer Breeze Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3429 Summer Breeze Circle have accessible units?
No, 3429 Summer Breeze Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3429 Summer Breeze Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3429 Summer Breeze Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3429 Summer Breeze Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3429 Summer Breeze Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Axis
401 N Senate Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College