Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:40 PM

3418 Bowen Place

3418 Bowen Place · No Longer Available
Location

3418 Bowen Place, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Mars Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
You don't want to miss this completely remodeled 3 Bed 1 Bath Ranch on the South Side of town. Floor to Ceiling Updates! No Detail has been left untouched!
From the moment you walk in you are going to feel right at home. From the beautiful wood floors, granite countertops, new kitchen cabinets, and all matching white appliances (Everything will be delivered upon tenant move in). Plenty of cabinet and storage in the kitchen. Laundry area with full size washer and dryer with laundry folding area and cabinet space. Nice sized bedrooms all with ample closet space. Bathroom has all new lighting,subway tiles, and new vanity. Large 2 car detached garage with plenty of driveway space. Private backyard and patio area. Pets Allowed! $65.00 Application fee per adult.
Call 3179004161 to set up a showing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,199, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,199, Available 6/5/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3418 Bowen Place have any available units?
3418 Bowen Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3418 Bowen Place have?
Some of 3418 Bowen Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3418 Bowen Place currently offering any rent specials?
3418 Bowen Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3418 Bowen Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3418 Bowen Place is pet friendly.
Does 3418 Bowen Place offer parking?
Yes, 3418 Bowen Place offers parking.
Does 3418 Bowen Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3418 Bowen Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3418 Bowen Place have a pool?
No, 3418 Bowen Place does not have a pool.
Does 3418 Bowen Place have accessible units?
No, 3418 Bowen Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3418 Bowen Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3418 Bowen Place does not have units with dishwashers.

