3418 Bowen Place

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

You don't want to miss this completely remodeled 3 Bed 1 Bath Ranch on the South Side of town. Floor to Ceiling Updates! No Detail has been left untouched!

From the moment you walk in you are going to feel right at home. From the beautiful wood floors, granite countertops, new kitchen cabinets, and all matching white appliances (Everything will be delivered upon tenant move in). Plenty of cabinet and storage in the kitchen. Laundry area with full size washer and dryer with laundry folding area and cabinet space. Nice sized bedrooms all with ample closet space. Bathroom has all new lighting,subway tiles, and new vanity. Large 2 car detached garage with plenty of driveway space. Private backyard and patio area. Pets Allowed! $65.00 Application fee per adult.

Call 3179004161 to set up a showing.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,199, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,199, Available 6/5/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

