Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Looking for a rental with lots of room and space, well look no more. Here there are 3 bedrooms and 1 bath and an open floor plan. You will fall in love with the hardwood floors, new paint, upgrades, and updates. Here the modern feel of this cozy space will make you feel right at home. Don't miss this great opportunity to live in a great home in a great location...close to everything. Stove and Fridge will be placed at the time of rental.