Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:28 PM

3319 E Vermont St

3319 East Vermont Street · No Longer Available
Location

3319 East Vermont Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b35d81b003 ---- Charming and spacious 2 bedroom 1 Bathroom house, available for immediate occupancy! Living room, dining area, carpeted bedrooms and great backyard. Will be perfect for you! Hurry and schedule your appointment for a showing today because it won\'t last long!

$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days.n 2 Years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3319 E Vermont St have any available units?
3319 E Vermont St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3319 E Vermont St currently offering any rent specials?
3319 E Vermont St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3319 E Vermont St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3319 E Vermont St is pet friendly.
Does 3319 E Vermont St offer parking?
No, 3319 E Vermont St does not offer parking.
Does 3319 E Vermont St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3319 E Vermont St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3319 E Vermont St have a pool?
No, 3319 E Vermont St does not have a pool.
Does 3319 E Vermont St have accessible units?
No, 3319 E Vermont St does not have accessible units.
Does 3319 E Vermont St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3319 E Vermont St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3319 E Vermont St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3319 E Vermont St has units with air conditioning.

