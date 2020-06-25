3319 E Vermont St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b35d81b003 ---- Charming and spacious 2 bedroom 1 Bathroom house, available for immediate occupancy! Living room, dining area, carpeted bedrooms and great backyard. Will be perfect for you! Hurry and schedule your appointment for a showing today because it won\'t last long!



$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days.n 2 Years