Indianapolis, IN
33 North Arlington Avenue
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:51 AM

33 North Arlington Avenue

33 North Arlington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

33 North Arlington Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Crystal Clean Irvington Charmer. You will want to invite all of your friends. Great entertaining space or your own personal retreat. Close to all that Irvington has to offer. Everything is NEW without losing the historic feel. Garage and off-street parking. Beautiful interior and landscaped back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 North Arlington Avenue have any available units?
33 North Arlington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 North Arlington Avenue have?
Some of 33 North Arlington Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 North Arlington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
33 North Arlington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 North Arlington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 33 North Arlington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 33 North Arlington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 33 North Arlington Avenue offers parking.
Does 33 North Arlington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 North Arlington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 North Arlington Avenue have a pool?
No, 33 North Arlington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 33 North Arlington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 33 North Arlington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 33 North Arlington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 North Arlington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
