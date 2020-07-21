33 North Arlington Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Irvington
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Crystal Clean Irvington Charmer. You will want to invite all of your friends. Great entertaining space or your own personal retreat. Close to all that Irvington has to offer. Everything is NEW without losing the historic feel. Garage and off-street parking. Beautiful interior and landscaped back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
