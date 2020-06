Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEW NEW NEW... Everything in and out of this house is brand new. Beautiful stainless steel appliances, all new vinyl windows, all new carpet, all new hardwood. 3 Bedrooms BUT CAN function as 4 bedrooms. HUGE LOFT upstairs with private half bath. Full bath downstairs along with 3 good sized bedrooms. Minutes from downtown. Call 317-363-9926 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE4796069)