Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:37 AM

3241 North Park Avenue

3241 North Park Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1869342
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3241 North Park Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this nicely updated 3 Bedroom home. This home includes a nice front porch, lots of windows bringing in natural light, open concept, original hardwood floors, lots of cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Lawn mowing included.

Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $35/month (per pet). No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3241 North Park Avenue have any available units?
3241 North Park Avenue has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3241 North Park Avenue have?
Some of 3241 North Park Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3241 North Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3241 North Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3241 North Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3241 North Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3241 North Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 3241 North Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3241 North Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3241 North Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3241 North Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 3241 North Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3241 North Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3241 North Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3241 North Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3241 North Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
