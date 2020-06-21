3241 North Park Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Check out this nicely updated 3 Bedroom home. This home includes a nice front porch, lots of windows bringing in natural light, open concept, original hardwood floors, lots of cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Lawn mowing included.



Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $35/month (per pet). No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.