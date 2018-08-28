3238 N Winthrop Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently Updated - Spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Near Fall Creek Parkway - Don't miss this 3 bedroom 2 bath large single family home. This home has all new carpet and vinyl. Huge living/family room with plenty of natural light. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet/storage space and eat in kitchen. Bedrooms have ample amount of space. Two large full bathrooms with tub and shower combo. Full unfinished basement with washer and dryer hookups. Large backyard. Pets Allowed! $50.00 Application fee per adult. Call 317-900-4161 to set up a showing!



(RLNE4635406)