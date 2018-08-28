All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3238 N Winthrop Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3238 N Winthrop Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3238 N Winthrop Ave

3238 Winthrop Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Martindale - Brightwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3238 Winthrop Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently Updated - Spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Near Fall Creek Parkway - Don't miss this 3 bedroom 2 bath large single family home. This home has all new carpet and vinyl. Huge living/family room with plenty of natural light. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet/storage space and eat in kitchen. Bedrooms have ample amount of space. Two large full bathrooms with tub and shower combo. Full unfinished basement with washer and dryer hookups. Large backyard. Pets Allowed! $50.00 Application fee per adult. Call 317-900-4161 to set up a showing!

(RLNE4635406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3238 N Winthrop Ave have any available units?
3238 N Winthrop Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3238 N Winthrop Ave have?
Some of 3238 N Winthrop Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3238 N Winthrop Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3238 N Winthrop Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3238 N Winthrop Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3238 N Winthrop Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3238 N Winthrop Ave offer parking?
No, 3238 N Winthrop Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3238 N Winthrop Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3238 N Winthrop Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3238 N Winthrop Ave have a pool?
No, 3238 N Winthrop Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3238 N Winthrop Ave have accessible units?
No, 3238 N Winthrop Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3238 N Winthrop Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3238 N Winthrop Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Compton
6126 Compton Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College