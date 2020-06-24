3230 Phoenix Circle

Amenities

PHOTOS SHOWING DURING CONSTRUCTION! Beautiful Totally Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch Home with Fully Fenced Back Yard and Huge Utility Shed. Upgrades Galore including New Windows, New Paint in Lovely Neutral Tones throughout, Beautifully Carpeted Bedrooms, Family Room, Living Room and Hallway, as well as Brand New Vinyl Wood Flooring in the Bathrooms and in the All New Eat-in Kitchen which boasts New Cabinetry, Countertops, Sink, Faucets New Garbage Disposal, and All the Brand New Appliances Included! The Bathrooms have New Vanities, Faucets, Toilets and Fixtures, and there are All New Interior Lighting Fixtures throughout the Home as well. There is a Brand New HVAC System and New Water Heater. Laundry and Utility Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook Up right off the Kitchen. The Attached One Car Garage comes with New Opener, Remotes and Keypad Entry. Great Covered Porch and Mature Trees in the Front Yard and Wonderful Fully Fenced Back Yard with Large Patio for Barbecues and to Enjoy Good Times with Family and Friends throughout the Seasons.



Less than 20 minutes from Downtown Indy with Great Shopping, Dining, Entertainment and More!



Decatur Township



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,075, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

