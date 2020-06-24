All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3230 Phoenix Circle

3230 Phoenix Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3230 Phoenix Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Mars Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PHOTOS SHOWING DURING CONSTRUCTION! Beautiful Totally Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch Home with Fully Fenced Back Yard and Huge Utility Shed. Upgrades Galore including New Windows, New Paint in Lovely Neutral Tones throughout, Beautifully Carpeted Bedrooms, Family Room, Living Room and Hallway, as well as Brand New Vinyl Wood Flooring in the Bathrooms and in the All New Eat-in Kitchen which boasts New Cabinetry, Countertops, Sink, Faucets New Garbage Disposal, and All the Brand New Appliances Included! The Bathrooms have New Vanities, Faucets, Toilets and Fixtures, and there are All New Interior Lighting Fixtures throughout the Home as well. There is a Brand New HVAC System and New Water Heater. Laundry and Utility Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook Up right off the Kitchen. The Attached One Car Garage comes with New Opener, Remotes and Keypad Entry. Great Covered Porch and Mature Trees in the Front Yard and Wonderful Fully Fenced Back Yard with Large Patio for Barbecues and to Enjoy Good Times with Family and Friends throughout the Seasons.

Less than 20 minutes from Downtown Indy with Great Shopping, Dining, Entertainment and More!

Decatur Township

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,075, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3230 Phoenix Circle have any available units?
3230 Phoenix Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3230 Phoenix Circle have?
Some of 3230 Phoenix Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3230 Phoenix Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3230 Phoenix Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3230 Phoenix Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3230 Phoenix Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3230 Phoenix Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3230 Phoenix Circle offers parking.
Does 3230 Phoenix Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3230 Phoenix Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3230 Phoenix Circle have a pool?
No, 3230 Phoenix Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3230 Phoenix Circle have accessible units?
No, 3230 Phoenix Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3230 Phoenix Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3230 Phoenix Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
