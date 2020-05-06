3203 Acacia Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse coffee bar playground pool

Beautiful Two Story house available in September! - Property Id: 152126



Beautiful well-lit 1800 SQFT 3 bedrooms ( all bedrooms on second floor), 2.5 bathrooms two story single house ready to move in before September 10. This house location on west side of 34 th street in a very safe and quiet neighborhood . This property in a very casual community, has very beautiful Club House, Kids playground and Swimming pool. It close to Elementary school and Ben Davis High School, Shopping markets, coffee shops, bus line and Highway I-465, I-74 and I-65. This house just finished newly Updated, freshly painted, new flooring...



Asking $1400/ month for Rent, $2000 for Security deposit when you sign the lease contract. Lease contract must at least three years.



Needs references and last 3 months income information . No Pets. No smoking. NOT accept section 8 !



Please call 503-588-8231 ( 9:00am -10:00pm ) only for more information. thank you.

