Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

3203 Acacia Dr

3203 Acacia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3203 Acacia Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Summerfield South

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
coffee bar
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
coffee bar
playground
pool
Beautiful Two Story house available in September! - Property Id: 152126

Beautiful well-lit 1800 SQFT 3 bedrooms ( all bedrooms on second floor), 2.5 bathrooms two story single house ready to move in before September 10. This house location on west side of 34 th street in a very safe and quiet neighborhood . This property in a very casual community, has very beautiful Club House, Kids playground and Swimming pool. It close to Elementary school and Ben Davis High School, Shopping markets, coffee shops, bus line and Highway I-465, I-74 and I-65. This house just finished newly Updated, freshly painted, new flooring...

Asking $1400/ month for Rent, $2000 for Security deposit when you sign the lease contract. Lease contract must at least three years.

Needs references and last 3 months income information . No Pets. No smoking. NOT accept section 8 !

Please call 503-588-8231 ( 9:00am -10:00pm ) only for more information. thank you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152126p
Property Id 152126

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5124662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3203 Acacia Dr have any available units?
3203 Acacia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3203 Acacia Dr have?
Some of 3203 Acacia Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3203 Acacia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3203 Acacia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3203 Acacia Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3203 Acacia Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3203 Acacia Dr offer parking?
No, 3203 Acacia Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3203 Acacia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3203 Acacia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3203 Acacia Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3203 Acacia Dr has a pool.
Does 3203 Acacia Dr have accessible units?
No, 3203 Acacia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3203 Acacia Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3203 Acacia Dr has units with dishwashers.
