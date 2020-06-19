3193 River Villa Way

Amenities
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - North: W 30th St & White River Parkway Dr
Duplex has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room, bonus room, garage and kitchen. Other features include: Fresh Paint, Clean Carpet, Quiet Street, Ceiling Fans, 2 Car Garage, Private Bathrooms for Both Bedrooms, Bonus Room.
APPLIANCES INCLUDED: TBD
CENTRAL AIR: YES
LEASE TERMS:
18 month lease required. Ask About Pet Policy
UTILITIES:
Utility Information: Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater, Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com
