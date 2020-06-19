All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3193 River Villa Way

3193 River Villa Way · No Longer Available
Location

3193 River Villa Way, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - North: W 30th St & White River Parkway Dr

Duplex has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room, bonus room, garage and kitchen. Other features include: Fresh Paint, Clean Carpet, Quiet Street, Ceiling Fans, 2 Car Garage, Private Bathrooms for Both Bedrooms, Bonus Room.

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: TBD
CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS:
18 month lease required. Ask About Pet Policy

UTILITIES:
Utility Information: Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater, Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up
Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

(RLNE2495679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3193 River Villa Way have any available units?
3193 River Villa Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3193 River Villa Way have?
Some of 3193 River Villa Way's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3193 River Villa Way currently offering any rent specials?
3193 River Villa Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3193 River Villa Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3193 River Villa Way is pet friendly.
Does 3193 River Villa Way offer parking?
Yes, 3193 River Villa Way does offer parking.
Does 3193 River Villa Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3193 River Villa Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3193 River Villa Way have a pool?
No, 3193 River Villa Way does not have a pool.
Does 3193 River Villa Way have accessible units?
No, 3193 River Villa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3193 River Villa Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3193 River Villa Way does not have units with dishwashers.
