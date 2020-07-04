3135 Wade St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2ebbced08f ---- As you enter this 2 bedroom and 1 full bathroom home you are greeted with fresh paint and lovely hardwood floors that span the home. The kitchen is amazing and offers tons of cabinet and storage space along with a stove and fridge provided. The home offers lots of living space with a large living room and separate dining room. The living room has a decorative fireplace (non-functional). Upstairs you will find a loft which would be perfect for a play room. The home has 2 window AC units and has all blinds provided. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Additional amenities include a 1 car detached garage (manual door), off street parking, covered front porch and multiple storage sheds. Stove and Fridge Included! Security Deposit = $799 Utilities - Tenant is responsible for all utilities. You will not have a sewer or water bill as the home has a well and septic system. Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 1 Car Detached Garage Blinds Provided Loft Off Street Parking Pets Allowed Storage Shed Stove W/D Hook Ups Window Ac Units