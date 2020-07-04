All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated August 2 2019 at 5:04 PM

3135 Wade St

3135 Wade Street · No Longer Available
Location

3135 Wade Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2ebbced08f ---- As you enter this 2 bedroom and 1 full bathroom home you are greeted with fresh paint and lovely hardwood floors that span the home. The kitchen is amazing and offers tons of cabinet and storage space along with a stove and fridge provided. The home offers lots of living space with a large living room and separate dining room. The living room has a decorative fireplace (non-functional). Upstairs you will find a loft which would be perfect for a play room. The home has 2 window AC units and has all blinds provided. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Additional amenities include a 1 car detached garage (manual door), off street parking, covered front porch and multiple storage sheds. Stove and Fridge Included! Security Deposit = $799 Utilities - Tenant is responsible for all utilities. You will not have a sewer or water bill as the home has a well and septic system. Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 1 Car Detached Garage Blinds Provided Loft Off Street Parking Pets Allowed Storage Shed Stove W/D Hook Ups Window Ac Units

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3135 Wade St have any available units?
3135 Wade St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3135 Wade St have?
Some of 3135 Wade St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3135 Wade St currently offering any rent specials?
3135 Wade St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3135 Wade St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3135 Wade St is pet friendly.
Does 3135 Wade St offer parking?
Yes, 3135 Wade St offers parking.
Does 3135 Wade St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3135 Wade St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3135 Wade St have a pool?
No, 3135 Wade St does not have a pool.
Does 3135 Wade St have accessible units?
No, 3135 Wade St does not have accessible units.
Does 3135 Wade St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3135 Wade St does not have units with dishwashers.

