All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3120 West Northgate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3120 West Northgate Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3120 West Northgate Drive

3120 Northgate Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Snacks - Guion Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3120 Northgate Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
FREE October prorate! Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom ranch in Washington Township is move in ready! Open floor plan with lots of updates! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted with neutral paint and white trim. Updated bathrooms. Eat-in kitchen includes new counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Large laundry room with full size washer/dryer hookup.. Two car attached garage has plenty of storage space. Large yard with shed and private back yard.

If you have any specific questions about the property, please don't hesitate to contact our office directly at 317-762-4949.

Directions:
From 56th and Kessler go North on Cooper Rd to Northgate. Turn Left (West) to home on Northside of road.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 West Northgate Drive have any available units?
3120 West Northgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3120 West Northgate Drive have?
Some of 3120 West Northgate Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3120 West Northgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3120 West Northgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 West Northgate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3120 West Northgate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3120 West Northgate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3120 West Northgate Drive offers parking.
Does 3120 West Northgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3120 West Northgate Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 West Northgate Drive have a pool?
No, 3120 West Northgate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3120 West Northgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 3120 West Northgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 West Northgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3120 West Northgate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Compton
6126 Compton Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College