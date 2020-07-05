3120 West Northgate Drive

Amenities

FREE October prorate! Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom ranch in Washington Township is move in ready! Open floor plan with lots of updates! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted with neutral paint and white trim. Updated bathrooms. Eat-in kitchen includes new counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Large laundry room with full size washer/dryer hookup.. Two car attached garage has plenty of storage space. Large yard with shed and private back yard.



If you have any specific questions about the property, please don't hesitate to contact our office directly at 317-762-4949.



Directions:

From 56th and Kessler go North on Cooper Rd to Northgate. Turn Left (West) to home on Northside of road.

