The deposit moves you in! February rent is FREE! Two story 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow near Butler University. Large upstairs bedroom with beautiful hardwood floors. Two additional bedrooms on the main level with hardwoods throughout. Living room and kitchen perfect for entertaining guests. Unfinished basement that can also be used for entertaining or additional storage. Home comes with stove and fridge. Off street parking and carport.