3107 Pawnee Drive
Last updated July 5 2019 at 10:24 PM

3107 Pawnee Drive

3107 Pawnee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3107 Pawnee Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
playground
WARREN/EAST SIDE
4 bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
Nice 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom home with a eat in kitchen and fenced in front yard. Backs up to City park with a fun water park and playground. Warren Twp School district. Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3107 Pawnee Drive have any available units?
3107 Pawnee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3107 Pawnee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3107 Pawnee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3107 Pawnee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3107 Pawnee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3107 Pawnee Drive offer parking?
No, 3107 Pawnee Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3107 Pawnee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3107 Pawnee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3107 Pawnee Drive have a pool?
No, 3107 Pawnee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3107 Pawnee Drive have accessible units?
No, 3107 Pawnee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3107 Pawnee Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3107 Pawnee Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3107 Pawnee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3107 Pawnee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

