WARREN/EAST SIDE 4 bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Nice 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom home with a eat in kitchen and fenced in front yard. Backs up to City park with a fun water park and playground. Warren Twp School district. Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3107 Pawnee Drive have any available units?
3107 Pawnee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.