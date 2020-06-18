310 North Colorado Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Deposit moves you in! FREE rent the rest of June! Welcome Home! Move in ready – 3 bedroom, 1 bath located in the heart of Tuxedo Park and Bosart Brown neighborhoods, just a few blocks away from Emerson Heights. Very spacious living area with tons of natural light Large eat in kitchen includes refrigerator and electric stove. This home offers new flooring, fresh paint, full size washer and dryer hookups, large closets, fenced back yard and so much more! Large covered front porch. Off street parking. Pet friendly. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and Interstates. Schedule your showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.