All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 310 North Colorado Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
310 North Colorado Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:55 AM

310 North Colorado Avenue

310 North Colorado Avenue · (317) 762-4949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

310 North Colorado Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Deposit moves you in! FREE rent the rest of June! Welcome Home! Move in ready – 3 bedroom, 1 bath located in the heart of Tuxedo Park and Bosart Brown neighborhoods, just a few blocks away from Emerson Heights. Very spacious living area with tons of natural light Large eat in kitchen includes refrigerator and electric stove. This home offers new flooring, fresh paint, full size washer and dryer hookups, large closets, fenced back yard and so much more! Large covered front porch. Off street parking. Pet friendly. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and Interstates. Schedule your showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 North Colorado Avenue have any available units?
310 North Colorado Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 North Colorado Avenue have?
Some of 310 North Colorado Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 North Colorado Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
310 North Colorado Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 North Colorado Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 North Colorado Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 310 North Colorado Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 310 North Colorado Avenue does offer parking.
Does 310 North Colorado Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 North Colorado Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 North Colorado Avenue have a pool?
No, 310 North Colorado Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 310 North Colorado Avenue have accessible units?
No, 310 North Colorado Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 310 North Colorado Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 North Colorado Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 310 North Colorado Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity